Marriott’s Luxury Arm JW Marriott Opens First Hotel in Spain

JW Marriott – one of the luxury chains within the Marriott International family – has announced its first hotel in Spain.

The new hotel is located in the Canalejas cultural area of Madrid, close to the iconic Puerta del Sol.

“JW Marriott is at the forefront of the evolution of luxury travel, placing equal importance on mindfulness and well-being as we do on indulgence and comfort,” said Bruce Rohr, Global Brand Leader, JW Marriott.

“With these brand pillars in mind, we are thrilled to bring the JW Marriott brand to Spain. JW Marriott Hotel Madrid is an ideal reflection of who we are and what we represent, from its thoughtful design to the bespoke programming crafted with guests’ holistic wellness in mind.”

The building used to be one of Madrid’s oldest perfumeries and Marriott has paid homage to that by partnering with the Spanish Academy of Perfume to place certain scents in each room.