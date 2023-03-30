BWH Hotel Group Expands Across North America, Europe and Asia

BWH Hotel Group – which owns the Best Western and WorldHotels chains amongst others – has announced the addition of several new properties in North America, Europe and Asia.

The group has expanded in the US, India, Denmark, Austria, Thailand, Sweden, The Philippines, Germany, Greece, Spain, Japan and England.

“As the resurgence of travel continues, we are proud to grow our portfolio in key destinations around the globe,” said Larry Cuculic, president and chief executive of BWH Hotel Group.

“As a global company we are focused on thoughtfully growing and expanding our footprint to ensure we can provide exceptional travel experiences to guests around the world. At BWH Hotel Group there is a brand for every type of traveler – from upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels to midscale and economy brands.”

Select hotels joining the portfolio include:

BWH Hotel Group has started the year off with tremendous momentum, onboarding new hotels in North America, Europe and Asia with plans for continued growth throughout the year. With a portfolio of approximately 4,500 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide, BWH Hotel Group intends to build upon its strong property portfolio to provide even more unique offerings and experiences to travelers and developers worldwide.



“We are focused on driving unique hotel offerings that appeal to the next generation of travelers and developers,” said Brad LeBlanc, senior vice president and chief development officer, BWH Hotel Group. “Our lifestyle and boutique brands have seen tremendous success with brands like Aiden growing exponentially – that brand has launched in Denmark and India in the first months of 2023 and the portfolio is set to double this year. We’re also experiencing significant traction with our soft brand offerings which provide developers with more flexibility and deliver authentic experiences to travelers.”

BWH Hotel Group has expanded its collection of soft brand hotels and plans to grow by more than 100 soft brand properties in 2023 alone.

“We are thrilled about the continued growth of our global presence and the rapid growth of BWH Hotel Group internationally to include our WorldHotels portfolio,” said Ron Pohl, President, International Operations and WorldHotels. “These properties are all wonderful additions to our portfolio and offer guests an ideal hotel experience in our target markets and countries.”

Recent additions to the soft collections portfolio include hotels in countries such as England, Greece, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands and Spain, among others.

Select properties include: