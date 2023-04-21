Manchester City Planning 400-Bedroom Hotel at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City Football Club has lodged a planning application for a 400-bedroom hotel as part of the redevelopment plans for its Etihad Stadium complex.

The plans also include increasing the capacity of the English Premiership Champions’ home ground from just over 53,000, currently, to more than 60,000.

“Over several months we have been developing concepts and designs for a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Stadium and are delighted to have now submitted a planning application to Manchester City Council,” said Danny Wilson, managing director of Manchester City Operations.

“As with all club developments, ensuring our local community benefit is a key priority and we believe these proposals will deliver long-term economic and social opportunities, building on the regeneration work delivered in East Manchester by City Football Group since 2008.”

The club also hopes that the new hotel would attract business by virtue of being close to Manchester’s newest live events venue – the 23,500-capacity Co-op Live Arena, which is due to be built adjacent to the Etihad Stadium.