London’s Hard Rock Hotel to Rebrand as The Cumberland Next Month

The Hard Rock Hotel in London is to be disappear next month under a major rebranding drive.

The Marble Arch-located hotel will rebrand as The Cumberland at the end of May, but will keep its 1,000 room size.

“London will always be a special city as the birthplace of our brand, and it’s been a privilege to offer its iconic brand of hospitality to London visitors and locals at Hard Rock Hotel London since 2019,” Hard Rock International chief operating officer Jon Lucas told Hotel Owner.

“Hard Rock International appreciates the service of all Hard Rock Hotel London team members and the patronage of guests who stayed at the hotel over the past four years. We’re also grateful to Clermont Hotel Group for their partnership and wish them well as they transition the property to The Cumberland.”

The move is part of an overall rebrand for owner the Clermont Hotel Group.

Gavin Taylor, chief executive of the Clermont Hotel Group, told Hotel Owner: “The journey with Hard Rock International has been valuable and as we start a new chapter of development, our focus will remain on providing great experiences and quality service for our guests on the back of The Cumberland’s rich history in London and the music scene.”