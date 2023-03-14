Lufthansa Opens New Premium Lounge at Newark Liberty International Airport

Lufthansa Airlines has opened its new premium lounge in Terminal B at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey. Guests can relax or work in the 600 square meter space before their flight.

The centerpiece of the lounge is the central Skyline Bar. There, passengers will find a large selection of cocktails, wines, spirits and non-alcoholic drinks. Plus craft beer on tap from New Jersey, the “Garden State”. On the culinary front, the Lufthansa Group offers its guests a selection of fresh regional products in the bistro area. In summer, the menu includes cornbread from Jersey with candied tomato jam and sandwiches with trumpet mushrooms, bacon, crisp lettuce and tomato chutney on sourdough bread.

First Class passengers and HON Circle members have the opportunity to enjoy an à la carte menu in a private dining area. They can also choose from a selection of top wines and champagne.

A total of around 10 million Euro was invested in the new lounge.

Victoria Schuster, Vice President Product & Customer Experience Lufthansa Airlines, says: “We are proud to be able to present our guests in Newark with a new lounge that sets new standards. It offers private travelers cozy retreats for relaxation and our business customers generous workspaces. This lounge is a testament to our commitment to the customer as we strive to continually improve the experience for our guests, on the ground and in the air. That’s why we continue to invest in our offering around the world, whether in New Jersey or elsewhere, to meet Lufthansa’s premium standards and, above all, those of our guests.”

The new lounge at Newark Liberty Airport offers space for around 170 guests – an increase in capacity of 25 percent compared to the previous space. The lounge is open to First and Business Class passengers of all Lufthansa Group airlines flying to Newark Airport, as well as HON Circle members and Senators.

The multifunctional structure of the lounge reflects the different requirements of travelers before their flight. One third of the space is dedicated to the needs of business travelers and offers, among other things, functional communal tables with the option of wireless charging or wireless printing.

The remaining part of the space invites relaxation and contains comfortable seating for different group sizes – from single seats for solo travelers to seating for couples or larger groups. Multifunctional rooms offer space for meetings, calls or for children to play.

Lufthansa currently operates around 60 lounges at 17 locations worldwide, offering its guests a place to relax or work before their flight.