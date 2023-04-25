The Uzakrota Summit brings together tour operators, travel agencies, airlines, hotels, travel technology startups, accommodation investors, venture capitalists, technology companies, and distribution technology companies from around the world.

One of the most influential tourism events in the world in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023, Uzakrota Summit will organise the European event on May 22, 2023, at the historic Croke Park Stadium in Dublin under the main sponsorship of Turkish Airlines.

ITTN is also an official sponsor of this year’s Uzakrota UK & Ireland Summit.

One of the highlights of the event will be the keynote speeches delivered by some of the most respected and influential leaders in the travel industry.

One of the keynote speakers, James Lemon, Global Lead for Travel and Transport at Stripe, will discuss the role of technology in the travel industry. With the rise of digitalization and the growing importance of data, Lemon will share insights into how companies can leverage technology to improve their operations and better serve their customers.

Sam Johnston, Manager of the Dublin Convention Bureau, will be among the keynote speakers at the event. He will share his insights into the future of the Irish travel industry and offer valuable advice to attendees on how they can succeed in the Irish market.

Mary McKenna, CEO of Tour America, will also be speaking at the event. With over 35 years of experience in the travel industry, McKenna has built one of the largest independent travel agencies in Ireland. She will share her insights into how she has managed to grow her business and offer valuable advice to other travel entrepreneurs.

The summit will also feature presentations from successful travel entrepreneurs and startups, offering attendees valuable insights into how they can succeed in this highly competitive industry.

Lukas Zirker, founder of Midnightdeal, will share his experiences in building a successful travel startup from scratch. He will discuss the challenges he faced and the strategies he employed to overcome them, offering valuable advice to other entrepreneurs looking to succeed in the travel industry.

Other speakers include Gary Farrington, Senior BD Manager EMEA at Expedia, and Raymond Habets, BD Manager at Mozio. Both speakers will provide insights into how companies can leverage data and analytics to improve their operations and better understand their customers.

Other notable speakers at the Uzakrota Summit include Amit Taneja, Chief Commercial Officer at Cleartrip, René Frey, CEO of Rough Guide, and Eleni Skarveli, Director of the Greek National Tourism Organisation.

The summit will also feature successful startup founders such as Ugur Kurt, founder of EjderTourism, and Barış Öztürk, founder of Travelzone, who will share their stories of success and provide valuable advice to other entrepreneurs in the travel industry.

Overall, the Uzakrota Summit promises to be an essential event for anyone working in the travel industry. With its focus on technology, innovation, and networking, attendees can gain valuable insights into the latest trends and developments in the industry and connect with like-minded professionals from around the world.

