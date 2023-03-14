ITTN ‘Tilts at Windmills’ at Spanish Celebration of Castilla-La Mancha Region in Dublin’s Medley Venue

ITTN was thrilled to join The Spanish Tourism Office, at Dublin’s Medley venue, last night to celebrate and experience the taste and culture of the Castilla-La Mancha region; along with special guests Don Quixote and Sancho Panza, arguably the area’s most famous cultural characters.

Very accessible to Madrid, the Castilla-La Mancha region features the cities of Toledo, Albacete and Guadalajara and is known as a haven for health and wellness seekers, golf and sports enthusiasts, hikers and nature reserve lovers and culture buffs – as well as Cervantes’ aforementioned famous characters, Spanish film legend Pedro Almodóvar has used the area for many a scenic backdrop.

While the winters are cold, summer temperatures average from the mid-20s to the mid-30s.

As well as presentations by Spanish Tourism Office head Ruben López-Pulido and Patricia Franco Jimenez – Tourism Minister for the Castilla-La Mancha region – guests were treated to a taste of celebrated local chef Jesus Segura’s food as well as wines from the region.