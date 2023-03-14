ITTN: A Big Thank You to Agents and Trade for Your Continued Support!

Over the last 3 months, which happens to be the busiest travel season of the year, ITTN has continuously put out relevant news, and our travel agent community has been more than responsive to it.

We are so thankful for the travel agents and members of the travel trade who continue to support us by giving purpose to the 600+ stories we have published since June, viewing them over 700,000 times.

Every day, 3,000 people have received the daily travel industry news directly into their inbox, with more than 15,000 TNT newsletter opened over these few months.

The ITTN team has one thing to say to the amazing travel agent community giving meaning to the work we do every day: thank you 🩷 #ITTNSwitchedOn #ITTNGroup