Explora Journeys Marks 1st Anniversary with Celebration of Trade Partners

With Explora Journeys celebrating its first anniversary this month, Head of Sales, UK and Ireland, Priti Mehta has reflected on how proud she is of the brand and team’s proactive approach to connecting with the trade.

Explora Journeys has hosted over 300 travel partners onboard EXPLORA I in the last year, demonstrating the new lifestyle travel brand from the MSC Group’s commitment to Travel Advisors. With a dedicated office in the UK, the Explora Experience Centre also has hubs in Miami and Sydney providing 24/7 support to all advisors and tour operators globally. Working across three key time-zones ensures Explora Journeys is able to respond to trade swiftly, with ease, at a time that suits the agent, regardless of location. With the Explora Experience Centre team increasing from 30 to 40 in the last year, and 20% of Explora Journeys’ business currently coming from the UK and Ireland market, with more than 85% of sales being driven by the trade, connectivity is key.

Ms Mehta said: “Over the last 12 months, Explora Journeys has maintained its global vision but executed it with local delivery. Our aim has been, and continues to be, to make working with us a positive experience for the trade. As a result, we have one single reservation system, a single support point of contact, and offer By Appointment services whereby one of our Ambassadors will call the agent back at a time of their choosing. I am proud of our industry-first policies and tools, and believe we all benefit from greater and improved connectivity with the trade.”

Ms Mehta added: “Our ‘call me back’ service is another way in which we connect with the trade, having handled over 8,000 calls this year to date. Answered within 20 seconds, should a Travel Advisor end up in a queue due of high volumes of enquiries, they have the option to leave a voicemail which is usually responded to within the hour. However, as we know that agents in the UK and Ireland move between call and email follow ups, our Explora Experience Centre manages a streamlined communication thread to avoid duplication of enquiry and feedback.”

As Explora Journeys gears up for the arrival of EXPLORA II in September 2024, the sales team urges agents to take full advantage of the no non-commissionable fares policy and reach out. Each journey offers a wealth of inclusions, such as nine culinary experiences, unlimited premium beverages including fine wines, a welcome bottle of champagne in-suite upon arrival, thermal spa access, and high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the ship, among other perks.

Nurturing trade relationships is paramount to Explora Journeys’ business strategy, aiding and improving connectivity via: