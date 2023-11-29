Irish Team Well Represented at Travel Counsellors’ Biggest Annual Global Conference in Manchester

Travel Counsellors, the largest and fastest-growing technology platform for travel entrepreneurs, hosted its biggest annual global conference in Manchester over the weekend, featuring a record attendance with over 1,750 delegates from across the globe, including 25 from the Irish business.

The three-day event was held at Manchester Central Convention Complex. Attendees were treated to captivating presentations featuring a diverse range of celebrities, uplifted by motivational speakers, and engaged in valuable networking opportunities with an impressive lineup of over 200 suppliers.

Among these suppliers were headline sponsors, Silversea, Celebrity Cruises, Bedsonline, Accor Hotels, Travelsphere & Just You, Intrepid and Disney Destinations.

The highlight of the weekend for Ireland Managing Director, Cathy Burke was presenting the Top Travel Counsellor Ireland award to Lorraine Lawless.

Ms Burke said: “Lorraine was the first Travel Counsellor franchisee in Ireland back in 2005. Her business has grown over the years to the success it has become today; it’s a fantastic achievement for Lorraine and her family.”

Lorraine was presented with her award at the Gala event on Saturday by Jim Eastwood Director of Sales, Cathy Burke, and Vernon Kay.

Renowned celebrity host Vernon Kay made a triumphant return, and the event featured an exceptional line-up of external speakers including broadcaster and author, Fearne Cotton, entrepreneur Sara Davies, hosts of the High Performance Podcast, Jake Humphrey and Professor Damian Hughes, business leader Chris Brindley and former England rugby player Maggie Alphonsi. The event concluded on the Sunday with further external speakers which involved former Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds, broadcaster and journalist Louis Theroux and motivational speaker Mike Finnigan. Attendees were also entertained by the incredible Ibiza Symphony Orchestra and wowed by intimate performances from both Tony Hadley and Becky Hill.

Under the overarching theme of ‘One Team’, the event celebrated the collective commitment and dedication of Travel Counsellors to one another, their supplier partners, and their customers. The focus was on crafting exceptional travel experiences, demonstrating an unparalleled level of care, and redefining what personal means in travel.

Travel Counsellors CEO Steve Byrne reiterated the importance of personalisation and delivering outstanding customer experience, with substantial investments in technology planned for the upcoming year.

Mr Byrne said: “Our community is what builds a lasting business. We can carry on winning by combining technology and the power of the community to care like no one else and be the very best that we can be. Our strategy is built on three key principles: attracting likeminded talent into the community, maintaining our leading performance and capitalising on the opportunity in front of us to grow the business and finally, investing in technology further to make us even better while maintaining a human touch.”