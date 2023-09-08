Intrepid Travel Launches Incentive for UK & Ireland Travel Agents

Intrepid Travel has launched an incentive for UK and Ireland travel agents.

Called ‘Zero to Hero’, the incentive programme lets travel agents earn their way to a free small group adventure.

‘Zero to Hero’ is open to UK and Ireland agents who have been employed in the industry for 12 months or less, or who haven’t booked Intrepid for at least 12 months prior to the start of the incentive.

Agents who get involved by completing the Intrepid Training Course on OTT and selling three eligible Intrepid trips will earn themselves an Intrepid Urban Adventures voucher. Agents who sell a further two trips will also earn a free Intrepid trip* in destinations like Costa Rica, Sri Lanka and Jordan.

Joanna Reeve, Intrepid’s head of business development and partnerships, said: “Following on from our successful ‘Sell 3, Travel Free’ incentive, we wanted to put a new initiative in place that helps to nurture new talent in the industry, and supports agents new to adventure touring.

“The best way to learn about our style of travel that’s designed to truly experience local culture is to experience it first-hand, so we can’t wait to have more agents joining our small group adventures.”

The ‘Zero to Hero’ incentive closes 31 December. Agents must email [email protected] with their OTT completion certificate and booking references to claim each prize.

Intrepid is also launching a £24 deposit on 2024 departures offer from today, so travellers can lock in next year’s travel plans for less.

The offer runs to October 6 and is valid on many of Intrepid’s small group adventures** around the world, departing in 2024.

*Terms and conditions apply. Find out more here.

**Excluding polar trips in the Arctic and Antarctic, Short Break Adventures, Gorilla Trek and Inca Trail permit trips and Australia, New Zealand and United States and Canada trips operated by third parties. Further terms & conditions, here.

Pictures courtesy of Intrepid Travel