Air Canada Expands Transatlantic Operations

Air Canada has announced a significant expansion of its North America-Europe transatlantic services for next year – with particular enhancements on its routes from Canada to Spain and Italy.

A new year-round route between Montreal and Madrid will begin next May as part of a widespread expansion of European routes.

The airline plans to operate 100% of its peak summer 2019 trans-Atlantic capacity next year, taking full advantage of the robust recovery in its largest international market.

“Air Canada saw a tremendous rebound in international flying this past summer, particularly on the transatlantic, and we expect Europe will remain popular next year. In anticipation of this, we are expanding our flying schedule to offer customers more choice and flexibility as they begin to plan their 2024 holidays,” said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President of Revenue and Network Planning at Air Canada.

“We are excited to announce a significant expansion of our service offering to Italy, with a combined three daily flights from Toronto and Montreal to Rome, as well as daily services to Milan and Venice. This underpins the importance of Italy in Air Canada’s global network, as we are the largest carrier between Canada and Italy, and the only one connecting the two countries on a year-round basis,” said Mr. Galardo.