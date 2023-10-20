SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsInterContinental Hotel Group Sees RevPAR Surge in Latest Quarter
Travel News

InterContinental Hotel Group Sees RevPAR Surge in Latest Quarter

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
0

InterContinental Hotels and Resorts (IHG) has reported a 10.5% rise in RevPAR (revenue per available room) – a key growth measure for hotels – for the third quarter of the year.

Travel demand increased across Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas, with China seeing the best growth.

The group – which owns the InterContinental, Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza chains – said its RevPAR was also up healthily against pre-Covid 2019 levels.

During the period, IHG opened 8,000 rooms, 50 hotels and added 17,000 rooms to its pipeline.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Emirates Expands Sustainable Aviation Fuel Partnership with Neste

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie