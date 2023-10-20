InterContinental Hotel Group Sees RevPAR Surge in Latest Quarter

InterContinental Hotels and Resorts (IHG) has reported a 10.5% rise in RevPAR (revenue per available room) – a key growth measure for hotels – for the third quarter of the year.

Travel demand increased across Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas, with China seeing the best growth.

The group – which owns the InterContinental, Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza chains – said its RevPAR was also up healthily against pre-Covid 2019 levels.

During the period, IHG opened 8,000 rooms, 50 hotels and added 17,000 rooms to its pipeline.