Bear Grylls Makes Surprise Visit to his Survival Academy at Sani Resort in Greece

Survival expert, adventurer and TV presenter, Bear Grylls, shocked guests through a surprise appearance at his own Bear Grylls Survival Academy at Sani Resort, the world’s leading family resort in Greece.

He has had the opportunity to meet with guests enjoying his academy, which is offering the course complimentary to all guests this season, and answer questions about living with a positive, fearless attitude. Bear also visited the Sani Resort’s Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre for a quick game – this centre also welcomed Nadal himself earlier this year.

Visitors to Sani Resort can embark on a survival journey in partnership with Bear Grylls Survival Academy and learn navigation skills, build shelters, try spear-making, and even track wildlife. Located at Sani Beach, the programme runs throughout the spring, summer and autumn, with two separate courses for families and teens.

With survival tourism on the rise, families can enjoy a bonding experience that takes them away from digital devices and into nature on the family course. With fire building and catching their own wild food, to guided trails through the woods and Astro Navigation, there is something for everyone to experience as they fight to survive with expert guides.

The teen programme is led by instructors through the woods and undergrowth to various camp points. Teenagers will learn priorities of survival, how to build a shelter and spotting wild food as well as make spears and build their own raft to carry out a self-rescue.