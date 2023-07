Hilton Hotel Group expects to make a full-year net profit of between $1.39bn and $1.42bn this year, after seeing a strong second quarter performance.

The group posted a profit of $413m for the second quarter of this year, ahead of guidance. Its RevPAR – or revenue per available room – rose by more than 12%.

For the full year, Hilton expects RevPAR to be up between 10% and 12%.

The group also has a pipeline of nearly 441,000 new rooms, having approved 36,000 new rooms in the second quarter.