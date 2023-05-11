SEARCH
Heathrow Airport Passenger Growth ‘Levelling Off’ and Unlikely to Eclipse Pre-Pandemic Levels

London’s Heathrow Airport has suggested it is unlikely to eclipse its 2019 pre-Covid passenger numbers, saying growth is slowing.

April passenger figures for the UK’s biggest airport shows strong numbers – 6.4 million passengers passing through its doors.

But, although recovery is back to 90%-95% of pre-pandemic passenger levels, Heathrow said “there are early indications that passenger growth may be levelling off”.

Heathrow CEO, John Holland-Kaye said: “It is only 12 months since all international travel restrictions in the UK were lifted, and we have made tremendous progress.”

