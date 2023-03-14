Grenada’s True Blue Bay Boutique Resort Launches Exclusive UK & Ireland Agent Rates

True Blue Bay Boutique Resort in Grenada has launched exclusive trade rates for UK & Irish agents in order for them to familiarise themselves with its product.

Launching to help agents better sell the True Blue Bay Boutique Resort product, these exclusive rates encourage individual visits that will directly support increased product knowledge as well as super charge sales confidence as agents get to convert booking enquiries using their first-hand experience of the property.

Offering agents the opportunity to visit Grenada and stay at True Blue Bay from just $53.50 per person, per night on a bed and breakfast basis, or from just $99 per person, per night on an all-inclusive basis, the trade can now experience this boutique property’s authentic take on island living.

Agents can book these exclusive agent rates now via True Blue Bay Rewards – www.truebluebayrewards.com – by simply selecting the ‘Agent Rates’ tab on the homepage. On completion and submission of the date request form, the resort will confirm the stay subject to availability. Agents can opt for either a bed and breakfast stay or the all-inclusive option for up to five nights at the discounted rate.

Jade Calver, Key Account Manager for UK & Ireland, AMG Ltd, said: “We are keen for agents to experience Grenada the True Blue Bay way and the launch of these exclusive trade rates will mean agents can create their own FAM experience, at an exceptional price, to better understand the product from a first-hand perspective. We want our agent friends to be able to confidently sell the property and these rates aim to boost knowledge on both the property and the island so that agents are fully prepped to explain the key selling points to clients when they enquire about Grenada.”