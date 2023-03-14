Loganair Appoints Natalie Bush Chief Operating Officer

Loganair has appointed Natalie Bush Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Accountable Manager.

Ms Bush, who is currently the UK Director and Accountable Manager for TUI Airways, will join Loganair as part of its Executive Committee in December, and will report to the CEO, Luke Farajallah.

She will assume leadership for all operational and service delivery areas including the pilot, cabin crew and airport workforce groups across Loganair. She will also be responsible for ground handling, safety, security, and compliance, as well as for the network operations teams. She will additionally lead industrial relations across the front-line areas.

She will also be joining Loganair’s Board Safety Review Committee, reporting directly to the Loganair Chairman James Drummond on matters relating to airline safety and safety culture.

Luke Farajallah, CEO, Loganair, said: “We are extremely happy to have been able to attract one of the most talented rising stars of the aviation sector, whose career is going from strength to strength, to the UK’s largest regional airline. Natalie makes a huge impact wherever she goes, and she thoroughly deserves this hugely important and exciting leadership opportunity at Loganair. We are looking forward to her arrival later this year.”

Ms Bush has had an impressive career to date, which commenced with several years in the Royal Navy as a Warfare officer, before she joined Flybe as a pilot, initially flying the BAE146, and the Embraer 195.