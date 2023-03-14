Finnair Adds More Arctic Circle Flights to Summer 2024 Schedule

Finnair has added more flights to the Arctic Circle to its summer 2024 schedule, due to increased demand.

The extra capacity will take in destinations in northern Finland, Norway and Sweden for the peak travel season between June and September.

Customers looking for a cool cultural experience can take a break in the Norwegian city of Bodø, one of the European Capitals of Culture 2024, as the route makes a return to Finnair’s route map after a successful launch last summer.

Flights to the mini metropolis will operate five times per week between June 17, 2024 and August 2, 2024 – an increase from the three weekly flights offered last summer – to coincide with the magic of the midnight sun.

Finnair will remain the only airline to offer scheduled international flights to the city, which is hosting more than 1,000 performances, concerts, art exhibitions throughout its celebratory year.

The airline is also set to boost its popular Helsinki to Trondheim service in 2024, with flights now operating 10 times per week.

In Finland, the airline is adding flights from Helsinki to Ivalo, Kittilä and Kuusamo in Northern Finland, due to the increased popularity of these destinations in the summer.

Finnair is the only airline offering year-round flights to Finnish Lapland from its Helsinki hub, giving customers the opportunity to experience the midnight sun and enjoy Finland’s wilderness and wildlife.

Across the Baltic Sea in Sweden, summer flights to the medieval city of Visby on the island of Gotland will increase to five times per week, due to its popularity as a summer destination.

Anssi Partanen, Finnair Market Director Europe, said: “As consumer habits continue to change, we are extremely proud to be expanding summer services to our home market in the Nordics.

“The demand for travel within the Arctic Circle continues to grow, especially during the summer months, so we know that these new services will be popular with customers from across Europe, Asia and the US who are looking to escape the heat and looking for exciting new experiences.

“We are also very happy to be returning to Bodø, Norway – a route that was a hit with customers last summer – as the city celebrates being a European Capital of Culture in 2024.”