European Airline to Trial Adult-Only Zones

One European airline will test adult-only areas later this year; this could mean that passengers no longer have to sit next to crying children.

Starting on November 3, Corendon Dutch Airlines, a subsidiary of Corendon Airlines, a Turkish airline, will test this strategy on flights between Amsterdam and the Caribbean island of Curacao.

The front 102 seats of the Airbus A350-900’s “Only Adult zone” will have nine seats with extra legroom.

Walls and drapes will divide it from the rest of the aircraft, the airline claimed, creating “a shielded environment that contributes to a calm and relaxed flight.”

It will cost €45 for one flight to reserve a seat in the child-free section, and €100 for extra-large seats.

“On board our flights, we always strive to respond to the different needs of our customers,” said Atilay Uslu, chairman and founder of Corendon.

” We are also the first Dutch airline to introduce the Only Adult zone, because we are trying to appeal to travellers looking for some extra peace of mind during their flight.”

“We also believe this can have a positive effect on parents travelling with small children. They can enjoy the flight without worrying if their children make more noise.”