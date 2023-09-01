EasyJet Boss Calls for Independent Review into Air Traffic Control Failure

A “full independent review” into the air traffic control (ATC) disaster has been sought by Johan Lundgren the easyJet CEO.

The event, which disrupted the travel plans of almost a quarter of a million individuals this week, “must not happen again,” according to chief executive Johan Lundgren.

On Monday afternoon, National Air Traffic Services (Nats) was unable to execute flight plans automatically, it caused several-hour delays for flights to and from UK airports, which had a significant negative impact on Irish airports.

The business claimed it was obliged to resort to manual checks because of a “unusual piece of data” it received.

On Monday, more than a fifth of flights were canceled, and the ripple effects persisted for another two days.

Due to the fact that many flights from well-traveled locations are packed, thousands of tourists are still trapped abroad.

Mr Lundgren said: “We have been absolutely focused this week on helping our customers impacted by the ATC failure return home.

“An incident of this scale should not have happened and must not happen again in the future.

“Passengers deserve to see a full independent review, which not only results in meaningful improvements to prevent an incident of this scale happening again but also considers a wide range of issues beyond this incident, including staffing levels required at Nats (National Air Traffic Services) to deliver today’s flying and what modernisation is needed to deliver the flying of tomorrow.”

Nats is conducting its own inquiry into what happened, and will send a preliminary report to Transport Secretary Mark Harper on Monday.