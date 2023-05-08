EU Launches European Capital and Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism Competitions

The European Commission has launched its European Capital and Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism competitions for 2024.

The launch calls for cities to submit their leading examples of smart and sustainable tourism practices in Europe.

Tourism is the EU’s third largest socio-economic activity, representing around 10% of the EU’s GDP.

The sector plays a crucial role in generating growth and jobs, but still holds untapped potential – especially in the area of smart and sustainable tourism. Innovation, accessibility, and sustainability are the future of tourism, and the European Commission aims to keep European tourism ahead of the curve.

In a change to previous editions, this year there will be only one winning city in the European Capital of Smart Tourism 2024 competition. Additionally, the European Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism is now the successor of the European Destinations of Excellence (EDEN) competition.

In order to compete for the 2024 titles, cities are asked to demonstrate their innovative tourism practices and submit their applications using an online form. Applications will first be evaluated by a panel of independent experts. In the second step, shortlisted cities will be asked to present their city’s candidature in front of the European Jury. The European Jury will select two winners, the ‘European Capital of Smart Tourism 2024’ and the ‘European Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism 2024’, which will be announced in November – December 2023.

Both competitions are open to cities across both the EU, as well as the non-EU countries that take part in the COSME and Single Market programmes.

The European Capital of Smart Tourism competition has a proven track record of success. The 2024 European Capital of Smart Tourism is the fifth edition of the competition. Pafos and Seville are the 2023 Capitals, Bordeaux and València were selected as the 2022 Capitals, Gothenburg and Málaga as the 2020 Capitals, while Helsinki and Lyon won the inaugural competition and jointly held the 2019 titles.

The European Capital of Smart Tourism 2024 will benefit from communication and branding support throughout 2024 which will tell the story of the outstanding smart and innovative practices that made it stand out and win. This will include the production of a promotional video, a large hashtag sculpture to install in a prominent location, diverse promotional activities and visibility at EU level and internationally. The winner will also have the chance to join a growing and active network of smart destinations that were shortlisted in the four previous editions of the competition, exchange best practices and learn from one another.

The European Capital of Smart Tourism competition is open to cities with a population of over 100.000. For more information, please refer to the European Capital of Smart Tourism Guide for Applicants.

For both competitions, application submissions must be received by 5pm, July 5 (Central European Time).