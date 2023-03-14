Episode 21: ITTN Talks To…Michelle Lyons of Fahy Travel

In our latest instalment of ITTN Talks, we caught up with Michelle Lyons, Travel Specialist with Fahy Travel, Galway!

In this ongoing series, ITTN speaks to members of the travel trade and gives them a platform to talk about industry trends, to celebrate successes and discuss challenges their business has faced, offering unrivalled insights into the goings on of Irish travel agents.

How has 2024 been for your business so far?

Fahy Travel has had a great year so far. We have a full strong staff since Covid so teamwork and staff morale is at an all-time high. Business is up on last year and we’re continuously working on new projects and inhouse events.

What has been your biggest surprise so far this year?

Our biggest surprise is that our appointment system is working so well. What started out as a trial, is now a permanent fixture. Clients much prefer having their time slot and know they have plenty of time to go through all their options. It’s been so beneficial to us also as it gives structure to the day and time for us to prepare for any unusual requests.

What has been the biggest challenge to your business this year?

The biggest challenge this year has been trying to get holidays for clients with their budgets. Prices have increased significantly particular from the retail airports of Knock and Shannon here in the west. Also, with continuous threat of ATC strikes, we’re kept on our toes in this industry.

Are you seeing patterns or emerging trends or destinations for 2024/25?

I’ve definitely noticed an increase in requests and booking for destinations like Japan, Kenya, and Belize. Escorted and Adventure tours have really bounced back since the pandemic, and customers are seeing the benefit of having all aspects of their trip organised and prebooked when they have limited travel time.

Now that we are well into Summer, are you seeing more requests for 2025 or are there still customers looking to get away in 2024?

Oh, we’re still being bombarded with holiday requests for last minute deals. The panic is on for the last few weeks before kids go back to school. The main trends for 2025 are still long-haul honeymoons and cruises, along with the family holiday booking to the main European sunspots.

On a more personal note, what motivates your travel? New cultures/ sun worship/ exotic cuisine/ places of historical importance/ pure relaxation?

All I’ve ever know is travel! Having grown up with such adventurous parents, it was the norm for us to drive from Galway to Milan, so travel has always been in my blood. My Dad never allowed barriers to stop us from travelling and instilled a want to experience new cultures and meet new people. Every year I try go to a new country and if the sun shines there, all the better!

Where have you been so far in 2024, and do you have any up-coming holidays?

I had an amazing trip to Kenya and Zanzibar last year but having a two-year-old now, I’ve had to keep it closer to home this year. I’ve been lucky to get to Rome, Portugal, Vienna, and Marbella so far, and I’m back in Vilamoura at the beginning of September. Next year we’re trying out a camping holiday in France, Porto for a city break and if all goes well, I’m hoping to do Jordan by the end of the year.

What is the funniest request you have ever had?

Not so much a request, but we had a client come in to ask us if he had filled out his baggage tag correctly……with his own details!

