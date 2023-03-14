Royal Caribbean Unveils ‘Star of the Seas’ Details Ahead of 2025 Launch

Following the successful launch of Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean has announced the debut of its newest Icon class ship, Star of the Seas, set to launch in August 2025.

Icon of the Seas has seen huge demand and captured the attention of the public, particularly following the release of Channel 4’s documentary dedicated to this ship (available to view here).

As a result, Royal Caribbean’s launch of Star of the Seas in2025 is expected to be eagerly anticipated.

“Star of the Seas is the second bold act of this exciting, new era of holidays first introduced with Icon of the Seas, and it’s putting the world’s best holiday on the map at yet another top travel destination,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International.

“Between Miami and Port Canaveral (Orlando), more adventurers than ever can set their sights on the only holiday that combines the best of all holidays – from the beach retreat to the resort escape and the theme park adventure – with experiences that have and will continue to make headlines and memories for years to come.”

Star is set to bringmore of the revolutionary Icon Class combination across eight neighbourhoods that are destinations in themselves, with everything from restaurants and bars to live entertainment and more. The highlights include five neighbourhoods unique to Icon and Star:

Thrill Island – There are thrills of all kinds with Category 6, the first waterpark at sea when introduced on Icon,andits six record-breaking waterslides – from family raft slides to a drop slide and mat-racing duos; Crown’s Edge, the part skywalk and thrill ride 154 feet above the ocean; plus longtime favourites, the FlowRider surf simulator and mini golf, and spots to grab a bite and drinks like Basecamp and Desserted.

Chill Island –The three-deck slice of paradise is home to four of seven pools, each with different vibes and prime ocean views, including swim-up bar Swim & Tonic and Royal Bay, the largest pool at sea. With live bands and DJs, and places for drinks and quick, casual food just steps away, like The Lime & Coconut, holiday-makers can chill day and night.

Surfside –Theneighbourhood designed for young families is where they can stay and play all day together and without compromise. There’s everything from ways to splash, with kids and tots at Splashaway Bay and Baby Bay and grown-ups nearby at Water’s Edge pool, to spots to grab a bite like Surfside Eatery and The Lemon Post bar – all with options for adults and kids.

AquaDome – The tranquil oasis by day and vibrant hot spot at night atop of Star is back with wraparound ocean views, deck-defying shows with high divers, aerialists, robots, dancers and more at the marquee AquaTheater; and food and drinks to take it all in at the AquaDome Market food hall, the Rye & Bean bar, Hooked and The Overlook bar and Overlook Pods for jaw-dropping views.

The Hideaway –Hidden 135 feet above the ocean, the adults-only spot combines all the good vibes of beach club scenes around the world with a suspended infinity pool – joining the only other pool of its kind on Icon – a DJ, dedicated bar, a terrace with whirlpools and uninterrupted ocean views.

The tried-and-true favourites reimagined on Icon round out the best-selling Icon Class holidays on Star, from the Royal Promenade with floor-to-ceiling ocean views, the jaw-dropping Pearl – the world’s largest kinetic art sculpture – and 15-plus restaurants, bars and lounges to the open-air Central Park lined with more than 30,500 real plants and alive day to night with restaurants like the new Lincoln Park Supper Club, live music at Lou’s Jazz ‘n Blues, convenient pick-up windows for sushi and champagne, and more. Plus, the ultra-luxe and exclusive Suite Neighbourhood.

Star is also joining the newly debuted Oasis Class holiday, Utopia of the Seas – the ultimate short getaway – when it arrives in Port Canaveral (Orlando). By next summer, holiday-makers celebrating any occasion or just getting away can head to Central Florida and have their pick of the best of both worlds – a weeklong Caribbean holiday, a 3-night weekend or 4-night weekday getaway to The Bahamas, with weekend energy from beginning to end; or both. Also upping the ante when it comes to destinations and joining the expanding lineup of Royal Caribbean’s standout experiences will be the opening of Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in The Bahamas – the first of the Royal Beach Club Collection – in late 2025.