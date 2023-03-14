Emirates Enhances Onboard Drinks Menu with 10 New Premium Spirits and Beers

Emirates is enhancing its extensive menu of spirits, beers, wines and champagnes, with 10 new premium spirits and beers recently introduced onboard.

First Class customers can now sample Stoli Elit 18 Vodka from Latvia, The Botanist Hebridean Strength Gin from Scotland and Eminente Reserva 7 Year Old Rum from Cuba in the A380 social area. First Class customers can also now savour Glenmorangie Signet Single Malt Scotch Whisky from Scotland.

Business Class customers may sample Grey Goose Vodka from France, Glenmorangie Original 10 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky and Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc Beer from France.

Premium Economy and Economy Class customers will now be able to order Smirnoff Vodka No. 21 Red originally from Russia and now produced across the world, Bombay Sapphire Gin from England, and Baileys Original Irish Cream from Ireland – now available across all travel classes.

Over the last decade, Emirates has invested AED 290 million into beer and spirits, providing customers an abundance of choice and an array of globally recognised luxury brands to enhance its fly better experience.

In addition to all the new spirits onboard, Emirates customers enjoy beverages like Heineken, Stella Artois and Tiger beer, aperitifs’ including Martini and Campari, an array of whiskeys from The Dalmore, Woodford Reserve, Chivas, Jack Daniels and Johnnie Walker, a selection of rums from Ron Zacapa and Bacardi, cognacs from Hennessey and Tesseron, Sipsmith gin, and Cointreau, Tia Maria and other liqueurs. In total, Emirates offers 40 spirits and beers onboard, with the latest additions to the menu including the most premium grade spirits in the world.

Emirates can reveal that the most popular spirits consumed by customers in each travel class throughout 2023 were Chivas Royal Salute 21 Year Old Whiskey from Scotland in First Class, Chivas Regal 18 Year Old Whiskey in Business Class and Dewar’s White Label Whiskey from Scotland in Premium Economy and Economy Class. Meanwhile in First and Business Class, customers have ordered thousands of cocktails over the past year, with the most popular spot claimed by the Bloody Mary, followed by the Mojito, Kir Royal, Cosmopolitan, Aperol Spritz and Emirates Classic Champagne Cocktail.

Across its network of 140 destinations, Emirates offers 96 premium wines, Champagnes, Ports and sweet wines, in addition to 40 spirits and beers, a menu of 14 cocktails, and an array of soft drinks, tea, coffee and fresh juices.