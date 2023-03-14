Travel Tips with John Lewis Finance

Travelling with friends can create unforgettable memories and a few hilarious stories to reminisce about for years. However, according to new research by John Lewis Finance, less than half (49%) of holiday plans discussed in group chats ever become a reality. The key to making these group holidays happen? The indispensable “planner friend,” or as they might be better known, the ‘Chief Travel Officer!’

The Role of the Chief Travel Officer

The study revealed that 42% of friendship groups would never head on a holiday without appointing a designated person to take charge of planning. This Chief Travel Officer is often the glue that holds the entire trip together, ensuring that the holiday actually materialises and runs smoothly.

Interestingly, 63% of those surveyed said that one friend tends to make most of the decisions for the group. This friend typically takes on the responsibilities of finding and booking accommodation, arranging travel, and even securing those all-important travel deals. According to the research, 42% of people reported that their friend always finds great deals on travel, while 31% noted that they consistently choose excellent accommodation options.

But the role of the Chief Travel Officer doesn’t stop there. Many friendship groups rely on this friend to handle other holiday essentials, such as selecting restaurants (48%), managing travel money (30%), and even looking after passports (26%).

The Benefits of Having a Chief Travel Officer

For most holidaymakers, having someone else in charge of planning leads to a more relaxing (55%) and enjoyable (43%) experience. Over half (51%) said they felt relieved knowing that one friend was taking the lead, and 31% mentioned that this friend often encouraged them to explore new places. Additionally, 47% of respondents agreed that having one person make most of the decisions helped to avoid arguments during the holiday.

The Friend Who Likes to Take Charge

For those who find themselves in the role of Chief Travel Officer, the experience can be quite rewarding. Half of those surveyed said they enjoy having control over the holiday planning, and 59% felt more at ease knowing that everything was taken care of.

However, not all Chief Travel Officers take on the role entirely by choice. The study found that 22% of these holiday planners wished other group members would get more involved in the planning process. Additionally, 16% expressed a desire for more help with holiday admin tasks, such as booking travel insurance and sorting out travel money.

The Unsung Hero of Group Holidays

Matt Richardson from John Lewis Finance commented: “Holidaying with friends can create some of the most fun and memorable experiences. When it comes to group travel, organisation and convenience are key. The unsung heroes who take on the role of Chief Travel Officer ensure that group holidays are not only possible but also more enjoyable. At John Lewis Finance, we aim to make travel money the easiest part of your holiday preparations.”