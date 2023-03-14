Double Cruise Credits for Captain’s Circle Guests with Princess Cruises 

Princess Cruises has announced a new Captain’s Circle Loyalty Accelerator programme that offers guests double the cruise credits with the purchase of the inclusive Princess Plus and Premier Packages.

Princess guests sailing with a Princess Plus or Premier Package on voyages sailing between 01 August and 01 December 2024, will receive double the cruise credits to fast-track them closer to their next loyalty tier.

“Princess Premier and Princess Plus are the best way to experience Princess and offer the best value in the holiday business,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

The Captain’s Circle programme features four levels:

Gold : After the first cruise and includes early booking offers, members-only onboard event and access to the onboard Circle Host.

: After the first cruise and includes early booking offers, members-only onboard event and access to the onboard Circle Host. Ruby : With three cruises or 30 cruise days, everything in Gold plus exclusive access to the Captain’s Circle help desk, and Princess Platinum Holiday Protection upgrade.

: With three cruises or 30 cruise days, everything in Gold plus exclusive access to the Captain’s Circle help desk, and Princess Platinum Holiday Protection upgrade. Platinum : With five cruises or 50 cruise days, everything in Ruby plus 50% off MedallionNet Packages, 10% off Lotus Spa treatments, and access to Platinum and Elite Lounge.

: With five cruises or 50 cruise days, everything in Ruby plus 50% off MedallionNet Packages, 10% off Lotus Spa treatments, and access to Platinum and Elite Lounge. Elite: With 15 cruises or 150 cruise days, everything in Platinum plus 10% off at the Shops of Princess, 10% off-shore excursions, priority boarding for ship-to-shore tender service, stateroom mini-bar setup, Grapevine Wine Tasting event, complimentary canapes on formal nights, afternoon tea in stateroom, laundry and shoe polish services, and priority disembarkation.

Guests booking Princess Plus or Princess Premier add popular amenities like WiFi, beverages, specialty dining, desserts, fitness classes, crew gratuities and more at an even greater savings of up 65% when the inclusive package amenities are purchased separately.

More details on this exclusive Loyalty Accelerator limited-time offer can be found here: https://www.princess.com/en-uk/cruise-deals-promotions/double-the-love.