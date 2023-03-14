fbpx
Travel News

Disneyland Unveils New ‘Inside Out’ Experiences

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Fans of Disney’s “Inside Out” films have several new ways to experience the movie at Disneyland Resort.

Following the premiere of “Inside Out 2,” now in cinemas, Disney is highlighting opportunities for guests to engage with their favourite emotions. At Animation Academy, visitors can participate in a drawing activity where they learn to draw four characters from the film: Joy, Sadness, Anxiety, and Anger, under the guidance of a talented artist.

Guests can also obtain a limited-time “Inside Out 2” collectible medallion from Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff Medallion Machine. “Inside Out 2”-inspired merchandise, food and beverage offerings, and novelties such as the Anxiety Straw Clip are available at select locations in the park for a limited time while stocks last.

Additionally, there is a limited-time lens from Disney PhotoPass featuring “Inside Out 2” characters for guests who purchase the Disney Genie+ service.

At the Pixar Place Hotel, guests can view a display of three maquettes featuring “Inside Out 2” characters—Anxiety, Ennui, and Embarrassment—along with panels of artwork from the film on the second floor of the hotel.

Other “Inside Out 2” highlights include “Emotional Rollercoaster,” a limited-time water short presented ahead of “World of Colour – ONE,” and a character experience with Anger at the Pixar Pier Band Shell in Disney California Adventure Park.

These are just a few of the Pixar-themed offerings that guests can enjoy during Pixar Fest, which runs until 4 August 2024.

Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
