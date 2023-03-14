SEARCH
Discover Travel Is Recruiting For A Travel Consultant in Midleton

East Cork Travel / Discover Travel is seeking a part-time or full-time experienced travel consultant to join their team in Midleton, Co Cork. 

This is an office-based position in their busy retail section, specialising in luxury holidays, long haul travel and cruises.

2023 ITTN Irish Travel Travel Awards – Best Long Haul Travel Agency Winners

The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 2 years’ experience working in retail sales and will have either Amadeus or other GDS experience.  Social media and website skills would also be a bonus but are not compulsory.

Opportunities for training, fam trips and ship visits will also be available for the successful candidate.

Free parking and very good public transport.  Office hours Monday to Friday 9.30am to 5.30pm.  No Saturdays or bank holidays.

Please send your cv in strictest confidence to [email protected] or [email protected].

Carrie started her career in the travel industry in 2014 and has worked in various roles such as Travel Consultant in Canada & Ireland, Business Development Manager and later Industry Sales Manager EMEA at an international tour company. She is also a trustee for the ITAA Benevolent Fund since 2021 and proud member of the AWTE Ireland. Conversations around sustainable travel are welcomed and encouraged!
