Travel News

Storm Causes Travel Disruptions in Majorca and Menorca

By Allie Sheehan
Heavy floods have hit the Spanish islands of Majorca and Menorca, leading to significant disruptions and emergencies across the island. The floods have caused widespread damage, leading to flight delays and stranding passengers on a train that became stuck on submerged rails.

The situation has required a massive response from emergency services, who have been busy conducting numerous rescues and dealing with other flood-related incidents.

Firefighters in the region reported that they had cordoned off areas in central Palma de Mallorca and evacuated 29 passengers from a train on the Palma-Manacor line due to the flooding. Ryanair has reported flight disruptions as Spanish Air Traffic Control has blocked incoming flights to Palma de Mallorca Airport.

According to Majorca Daily Bulletin and Spain’s Meteorological Agency (AEMET) have advised that a yellow status weather warning will remain in place until 6pm today.

