Discover OceanBooking’s 5 Star GF Victoria Hotel

The easily identifiable, 5 Star GF Victoria hotel in Costa Adeje, Tenerife is featured on pro.oceanbooking.com, the Tenerife specialist tour operator, now with direct flights from Dublin.

This wonderful hotel is a mere 150m from Playa del Duque beach, yet still offers 4 different pool areas, one for adults only and another featuring transparent walls and floor overhanging the hotel façade.

The GF Victoria Hotel features a wide range of dining options and restaurants along with bars, including an adult only bar.

There is plenty to do around Costa Adeje with the Playa del Duque shopping centre just 2 minutes walk from the hotel, while the Gran Sur shopping centre is just over 1km away.

This hotel hosts regular weddings as it has great public spaces and function rooms easily adapted to accommodate small and larger guest numbers.

Although the hotel is the perfect venue for a fun and relaxed holiday for adults, it also features a myriad of facilities for children in ideally located areas.

Prices for one week with Aer Lingus flights, 20kg checked bags, spectacular daily breakfast staying in a senior suite will cost €1502 pp NETT.

