Closed Costa del Sol Beaches to Reopen on June 15

Reports that beaches along the Costa Del Sol are closed – are in fact true.

However, it’s only for the short term with the Spanish Tourism Office confirming that they will reopen on June 15.

Currently the beaches along this popular stretch are closed from Monday mornings until 12noon on Fridays due to works.

A spokesperson at Benalmádena City Hall said: “The works are due to finish on the 15 of June.”

Essential conservation works are being carried out on two beaches in the Costa del Sol, Las Gaviotas and Torrebermeja.

Access to the beaches will be restricted from the morning until 6pm Mondays to Thursdays, until June 15 – upon which time they will be open for the weekends (from Friday at noon).

The works are due to finish on June 15. The beach bars will be open for business throughout this period.

The area affected by the works is only 500 metres of the 9km of beaches along the Benalmádena coastline.

The conservation works will reinforce the sea wall and are being carried out at this time of year to respect the habitat of a protected species of sea weed.