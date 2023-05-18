Emirates Marks International Tea Day with 33 Million Cups of Tea

Marking International Tea Day – which is coming up next week on May 21 – Emirates has revealed that it brews more than 33 million cups of tea for passengers and in its airport lounges, each year.

Tea consumption onboard Emirates flights has increased by 10% in recent years, as passengers embrace a wellness lifestyle. Tea has a myriad of health benefits and healing properties, as well as providing a ritualistic moment that many find enhances comfort and calm.

Emirates offers a selection of 12 gourmet blends; from the energy boosting Original Earl Grey, to a mellow and stomach-settling Pure Chamomile Flowers and the Emirates Signature Blend – an exclusive master-crafted tea composed of marigold, safflower, rose, and notes of almond and ginger to represent the flavours of the UAE.

Onboard Emirates, the most popular tea in First Class is Moroccan Mint Green Tea, while Business Class passengers are enjoying a lot of both Moroccan Mint Green Tea and Chamomile Tea and the popular choice in Economy Class is traditional Ceylon Black Tea.

Emirates partners exclusively with Dilmah Tea, who explain that healthy, natural teas, especially green and black tea, contain polyphenols such as catechins and flavonoids, which act as antioxidants, protecting the body against free radicals, which can damage cells and contribute to chronic diseases.

Tea contains caffeine, which can enhance mental alertness, focus, and concentration but as the caffeine content in tea is generally lower than coffee, it provides a more moderate and sustained energy boost without causing jitteriness, ideal for passengers travelling through time zones. Chamomile tea has a mildly sedative quality, which can support passengers who need to sleep on long haul journeys.

Certain herbal teas, such as peppermint, can also aid digestion and alleviate symptoms like bloating and nausea – another challenge some experience when their normal routine is changed due to travelling.