Celebrity Cruises Unveils Culinary Options Awaiting Onboard ‘Celebrity Ascent’

Celebrity Cruises has announced the flavours and culinary experiences guests can expect on the upcoming and highly anticipated Celebrity Ascent ship.

Celebrity Ascent will feature redesigned restaurants, immersive dinners, and expanded food and drink menus.

With onboard whiskey tasting, and a plant-based multi-course dinner – Celebrity Ascent will serve guests global cuisine in its natural state, with ingredients sourced from their original place of origin.

World-renowned chef Daniel Boulud, Celebrity’s Global Culinary Ambassador, also opens his second instalment of Le Voyage, providing guests with fine dining from his favourite places around the world.

“The memories we make with family and friends while sharing food and drink has long-been one of the most memorable parts of travel, and with Celebrity Ascent we sought every opportunity to make these experiences richer and even more exciting for our guests,” says Laura Hodges Bethge, Celebrity Cruises’ President. “Onboard Ascent there is something to delight every guest, whether it is the fine dining connoisseur with a palate for the world’s best wines, the couple looking for an intimate and romantic night out, the family that desires to bond with their kids over a fun and high-energy experience, or the wellness-minded traveller desiring more plant-based, healthy options.”

Ascent is the fourth vessel in Celebrity Cruises’ revolutionary Edge Series of ships.

Celebrity Ascent will make its grand debut this November, as it sets sail from Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades for its inaugural Caribbean season. Travellers can be one of the first to experience the new ship during the Taste of Luxury preview sailings, including a 4-Night Western Caribbean voyage on 22nd November, 2023, or a 3-Night Bahamas getaway on 26th November, 2023, or by joining the 7-Night Eastern Caribbean Maiden Voyage on 3rd December, 2023.