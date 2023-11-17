Best4Travel board TravelMarvel for their Annual Managers Conference!

SEARCH
Best4Travel are flying to their annual managers’ conference, a 3-day river cruise in association with APT Travel Marvel. The luxury ship Polaris will visit Munich, Nuremberg, Bamberg, Würzburg & Miltenburg.

Congratulations to Elaine Massey the latest to join the Best4Travel team as she takes on the manager role at the new Dun Laoghaire Best4Travel store!

Best4Travel will be opening a new store in Dun Laoghaire Shopping Centre in Co. Dublin on the 4th of December 2023. This will be Best4Travel’s 11th store nationwide and Jeff Collins shares that the company is hoping to further expand in the coming year.

Best4Travel is an Irish specialist in discounted holidays and part of Wecanbookit Ireland Ltd, one of Ireland’s largest travel agencies that employs over 50 people across their stores located across the country.

The award-winning travel company continues to go from strength to strength having earned Best Large Agent 2022 Accident & General Insurance, Best Large Agent 2022 Celebrity Cruises and Best Large Agent 2022 TUI Ireland last year.

