Become a Qatar Specialist and Win With Qatar!

Charly Helling
Watch back last week’s Qatar Tourism webinar, answer two questions (https://ittn.ie/ittn-and-qatar-tourism/) and complete the Qatar Specialist Programme (https://qatarspecialist.lobster-access.com/selfregistration) to be in with a chance of winning one of three €50 Amazon Vouchers.  

With daily flights from Dublin with Qatar Airways, and a stopover programme on offer (with 5* hotel stays for as little as $14USD per person, per night), Qatar is a destination that deserves to be on your clients must-visit list.

Qatar stands as an enticing destination for Irish holidaymakers seeking a unique experience. Families can immerse themselves in cultural treasures such as the Souq Waqif or explore the futuristic wonders of the cityscape, providing a diverse range of activities for all ages. Couples can indulge in romantic strolls along the Corniche or enjoy a desert safari under the starlit sky, creating unforgettable moments against the backdrop of this Arabian gem. With its luxurious accommodations, delectable cuisine, and a welcoming atmosphere, Qatar offers an all-encompassing experience for every type of traveller, making it an ideal destination for Irish wanderers seeking both adventure and relaxation in equal measure.

Competition closes 24 Nov. Good luck everyone!

