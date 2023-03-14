British Airways, part of the Oneworld Alliance, publishes its full BA Winter 2024 schedule, including the latest frequency changes. It also includes routes operating from Heathrow Terminal 3, as well as maps for both long-haul and short-haul routes.

Dublin (DUB) and Belfast (BHD) to London (LHR & LCY) will be served:

Weekly Frequency Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar LHR / DUB 41 42 39 39 39 39 LCY / DUB 38 39 33 38 38 38 LHR/BHD 46 47 43 43 43 43 LCY/ BHD 18 18 18 18 18 18 Source: https://iag.showpad.com/share/5EH3svrfMsE3CiIcHJLz3

Optimised Passenger Recovery

British Airways launched OPR (Optimised PAssenger Recovery) on 01st July 2024 and is used by the Airport and Commercial Operations teams. It offers better options to BA customers, including PNR servicing, better information flow and advanced online self-service options to manage delays and personalised onward travel.

OPR is an automated solution from Amadeus that optimises the passenger’s journey if impacted by a disruption. It checks for real-time availabilities, considers the customer’s frequent flyer status and adheres to a number of business rules set by an airline (e.g. the preferred airlines to rebook on, and the preference order).

Benefits of BA’s New Disruption Rebooking Tool

This offers centralised disruption handling – protecting customers, enhancing

operations and streamlining the recovery process. It allows for automatic rebooking with alternative airlines outside of BA’s Oneworld, Joint Business Partners and codeshare partners. The airline can currently book with 20 disruption partners. OPR allows BA to

rebook more customers, lowering their overall journey delay and reducing overnight delays.

Furthermore, vulnerable customers (those with accessibility keywords in their

booking) are prioritised on direct BA-operated flights. This is followed by customers with Executive Club Tier status, Groups and Premium cabins.

