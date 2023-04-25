BA Euroflyer Adds New Menus and New Routes

British Airways’ Gatwick-based short-haul subsidiary, BA Euroflyer, has expanded the options available for customers to purchase in Euro Traveller (economy) and launched new seasonal menus in Club Europe (business class).

The airline, working with its retail partner Tourvest, has expanded its onboard offering by introducing new options for customers to purchase during the flight. Customers were previously only able to pre-order fresh food, or purchase ambient snacks during their journey.

New options for customers include fresh Tom Kerridge Chicken Coronation sandwiches and Sweet & Spicy Falafel wraps, which can be bought on board without pre-ordering. Customers can pair this with Jimmy’s Iced Coffee or Punchy soft drinks. The full Speedbird Café menu can be viewed here.

Customers travelling in Club Europe can enjoy complimentary drinks and a full meal service as part of their ticket. Seasonal dishes on the airline’s lunch or dinner menu this month include lemon pepper roasted chicken salad, wild mushroom risotto or a chickpea and curried coconut salad.

Customers travelling first thing in the morning can enjoy a traditional English breakfast, cheese omelette or a charcuterie board.

The airline also offers afternoon tea, with a wide range of finger sandwiches and sweet treats for customers to enjoy.

Tom Stoddart, chief executive of BA Euroflyer and Cityflyer, said: “We know that some customers want to order items in the moment, so we are delighted to give Euro Traveller customers the option to not only to pre-purchase, but to also order fresh food during the flight. For those travelling in Club Europe, we have a number of delicious complimentary dishes and drinks for them to select from. We want to set ourselves apart from other carriers at Gatwick. We are the only airline to offer a business class product on every flight and a loyalty programme, coupled with our competitive fares, we have something to suit all holidaymakers.”

British Airways’ customers travelling on some of the airline’s longer short-haul flights from Heathrow, in addition to the current retail offering, will also soon be able to purchase fresh produce during their flight, in addition to the current pre-purchase fresh food option that is available.

The airline plans to start rolling this out across the short-haul network on flights over three hours from the end of April, with other selected routes to follow in the coming months.

Elsewhere, BA Euroflyer recently added Egyptian holiday hotspot, Sharm El Sheikh, to its growing network.

The service will operate three times per week from November 3 throughout the winter season, with a fourth service on Saturdays until December 15 2023. The inaugural to Sharm El Sheikh will be British Airways’ first Avios-Only flight, with 100% of seats available to Executive Club Members. The airline is also set to add a brand new service to Montpellier in France from May 27 operating three times weekly.