B2B Invoicing and Payment Collection Firm Travel Ledger Expands Into Ireland

Leading travel industry-focused B2B invoicing and payment collection company Travel Ledger has announced its expansion into Ireland.

After becoming a preferred supplier for Travel Centres, Travel Ledger has now also become a member of the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) and it is starting to expand its network of participants in Ireland.

The first supplier starting to roll out Travel Ledger to its B2B partners, for all its cruise brands, is Royal Caribbean (RCL Cruises Ltd) – already a key partner of Travel Ledger in the UK and other markets.

Roberto Da Re, CEO at Travel Ledger said: “Expanding into Ireland represents a significant milestone for us. We are thrilled to collaborate with trusted partners like the ITAA, Travel Centres and RCL Cruises to replicate the high adoption rates and success we’ve already seen for Travel Ledger in the UK. We look forward to welcoming new participants to our expanding network and bringing automation and cost efficiencies to all involved.”

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
