And the Winner of the JetBlue Competition is…

With record numbers of Irish & NI agents entering ITTN’s exclusive competition with JetBlue to win a place on their St Patricks Day FAM trip to Boston, ITTN is delighted to announce that the deserving winner is none other than Best4Travel’s Elaine Massey!

Elaine will be one of eight lucky members of the travel trade who will be experiencing JetBlue’s first flight from Dublin to Boston for St. Patrick’s Day onboard the Airbus A321neo.

Boston to US Destination

JetBlue offers the Irish customer lots of complimentary extras such as free seat assignments, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, snacks and not forgetting high speed Wi-Fi to name a few. The competition may have ended but you can still watch back the recorded webinar with ITTN’s Carrie Day and JetBlue’s Caitriona Toner here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=crk0F42L6xE

Well done once again, Elaine!

Carrie started her career in the travel industry in 2014 and has worked in various roles such as Travel Consultant in Canada & Ireland, Business Development Manager and later Industry Sales Manager EMEA at an international tour company. She is also a trustee for the ITAA Benevolent Fund since 2021 and proud member of the AWTE Ireland. Conversations around sustainable travel are welcomed and encouraged!
