And the winner of the JetBlue competition is…

With record numbers of Irish & NI agents entering ITTN’s exclusive competition with JetBlue to win a place on their St Patricks Day FAM trip to Boston, ITTN is delighted to announce that the deserving winner is none other than Best4Travel’s Elaine Massey!

Elaine will be one of eight lucky members of the travel trade who will be experiencing JetBlue’s first flight from Dublin to Boston for St. Patrick’s Day onboard the Airbus A321neo.

JetBlue offers the Irish customer lots of complimentary extras such as free seat assignments, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, snacks and not forgetting high speed Wi-Fi to name a few. The competition may have ended but you can still watch back the recorded webinar with ITTN’s Carrie Day and JetBlue’s Caitriona Toner here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=crk0F42L6xE

Well done once again, Elaine!