Aer Lingus Looks to Boost Sustainability Profile with Engineer Recruitment Drive

Aer Lingus has launched a recruitment drive for up to 30 engineers, with applications now open.

The recruitment of skilled engineers is, according to Aer Lingus, “a pivotal step in ensuring the airline remains at the forefront of technology, sustainability and customer satisfaction”.

Aer Lingus is boosting its fleet next year with the arrival of two new Airbus A320neos.

As part of its expansion, Aer Lingus is gearing up for its largest summer schedule to date, this year, with it flying to new destinations in Europe (Sicily, Crete and Turkey) as well as Denver and Minneapolis St Paul in the US.

The new recruits must be B1/B2 CAT A engineers and prospective candidates must hold a current unrestricted EASA Aircraft Maintenance B1 and/or B2 Licence (ideally, Airbus A320/A330 Type rated.