Travel News

ANA and ITA Airways to Begin Codeshare Partnership for Travel Between Japan and Italy

Estimated Reading Time - 1 min.

All Nippon Airways, the largest Japanese carrier, and ITA Airways, the Italian national carrier, have signed a codeshare agreement connecting their networks.

The new commercial partnership will provide more travel opportunities for customers of both companies, who will benefit from the enhanced connectivity via Rome Fiumicino and Tokyo Haneda, the two airlines’ hubs.

Thanks to this agreement, effective from January 24th, All Nippon Airways and ITA Airways travelers will fly to their desired destination with a single ticket, checking-in at the departure airport and collecting their checked baggage at the final destination airport.

Available for sale from January 17th, All Nippon Airways will apply its “NH” code on ITA Airways’ flight between Haneda and Rome as well as 5 destinations in Italy in connection with Rome Fiumicino Airport (Bologna, Venice, Turin, Florence, Naples), while ITA Airways will add its “AZ” code on 6 domestic Japanese destinations (Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Itami, Kansai, Okinawa and Sapporo). ANA and ITA are considering to further expand their cooperation by adding additional codes in the near future.

This agreement will contribute to further consolidate the economic and commercial relations between Italy and Japan and will offer Italian tourists the opportunity to broadly discover the wonders of Japan and to Japanese citizens the opportunity to easily travel to Italy, ensuring the highest standards of safety.

Codeshare flights will be available for sale through the airlines’ respective websites ITA – Flight tickets – Domestic and international flights (ita-airways.com)

