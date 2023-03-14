Aircoach Celebrates Launch of 65 Additional Services across Dublin & Wicklow

ITTN’s Julia Labedz and Louise Ducrocq attended an event hosted by Aircoach to commemorate its launch of an additional 65 services across Dublin, Bray and Greystones, as well as several route revisions.

Aircoach is Ireland’s leading private bus and coach operator and provides a range of high frequency, quality scheduled coach services to and from Dublin City Centre and Dublin Airport. They operate key services connecting Dublin Airport with Dublin City Centre and its suburbs, as well as non-stop express services connecting Dublin Airport with Cork, Belfast and Derry/Londonderry.

The event celebrated both the 25th anniversary of Aircoach and the launch of 65 additional daily services between Dublin airport, Dublin City, South Dublin, Bray and Greystones, as well as several route revisions. The event consisted of a private Aircoach comedy tour of Dublin as well as cocktails and nibbles at The Royal Marine Hotel in Dún Laoghaire.

The evening kicked off with a bespoke cocktail service in Charlotte’s Quay, with Aircoach themed spritzes served on arrival.

Charlotte’s Quay Welcome Reception

Afterwards, they boarded a private Aircoach hire bus at Grand Canal. Accompanied by the host of “Shite Talk: An Irish History Podcast,” Jason Brennan, along with Dublin Tour Guide, Tony Langan, the group set off on a hilarious and entertaining comedy tour around Dublin.

Hosts of the Comedy Tour: Jason Brennan, Tony Langan.

The comedy tour onboard the Aircoach was a fantastic way of both exploring the city and noting the importance of the critical routes that Aircoach operates. The tour passed through the city centre before continuing along the coast with stunning views and great laughs on the way.

The tour then stopped at The Royal Marine Hotel, where Julia Labedz and Louise Ducrocq disembarked and enjoyed an evening full of delicious drinks and food.

Tony Langan, Larry (Driver), Jason Brennan The Royal Marine Hotel

Celine Coleman, Aircoach Commercial Manager, introduced us to the history of Aircoach, which began in 1999. Coleman commented on the “huge strides Aircoach has made as a company since then,” and spoke about the “importance of the expansion of Aircoach services, offering key steps along the way to the airport”.

Julia Labedz and Celine Coleman

The 65 additional daily services between Dublin airport, onto Dublin City, South Dublin, Bray and Greystones, come into effect this Sunday, the 7th of July.

ITTN would like to thank Aircoach and all involved for the memorable evening – take a look at the reel from the night!

To learn more about the revised routes and expansions, visit Aircoach.ie.