fbpx
SEARCH
HomeEventsHappy 4th of July, from ITTN!
EventsTravel News

Happy 4th of July, from ITTN!

Sharon Jordan
By Sharon Jordan
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

ITTN would like to wish all of our American friends – within the travel industry and beyond – a happy, peaceful and enjoyable US Independence Day. Happy 4th of July!

Sharon Jordan
Sharon Jordan
Having acquired Irish Travel Trade Network in 2020, it is my specific goal to provide accurate and leading news content to the Travel Consumer and Trade. Having worked for many leading Irish and Global Travel Operators, my main passion and drive is to support a strong, credible and professional travel industry.
Previous article
Follow the Camino Has Been Recognised In TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards For 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie