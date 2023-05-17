Air Transat Launches Summer Vibes Promo for Irish Passengers

Canadian airline Air Transat has, today, formally launched its 2023 Summer Vibes promo, offering Irish passengers deals on flights to Toronto from Dublin, with return fares from as little as €321 per person.

The sale runs until June 8, offering passengers special promo fares on return flights with Air Transat travelling between May 16 and October 31, 2023.

The promotion comes as Air Transat increases its services from Dublin for the 2023 summer season offering passengers a choice of up to six flight per week, compared to five last year.

Passengers benefit from the sought-after inclusions of North America’s Best Leisure Airline, including a generous cabin baggage allowance, a tasty meal, drinks, inflight entertainment and more.

To see all the available offers, please visit www.airtransat.com or contact a travel agent.