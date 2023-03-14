Air Canada to Boost Fleet with 8 Fuel-Efficient Boeing 737-8 Aircraft

Air Canada has reached agreement with BOC Aviation for the placement of eight Boeing 737-8 aircraft.

“We look forward to these aircraft entering into service next year, upon the completion of some required modifications. These eight, brand-new, fuel- and cost-efficient 737-8s will provide more fleet flexibility and additional capacity while supporting one of our sustainability goals of mitigating emissions,” said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive of Air Canada.

Air Canada announced today an agreement with BOC Aviation Limited (“BOC Aviation”) for the placement of eight Boeing 737-8 aircraft. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

“We are pleased that Canada’s flag carrier, Air Canada, is working with us once again as it strengthens its network,” said Steven Townend, Chief Executive and Managing Director of BOC Aviation.

“Continued growth in passenger travel is stimulating demand for aircraft, which we have been able to address for Air Canada in this transaction with eight aircraft delivering from our 100 per cent latest technology orderbook.”

The eight aircraft are scheduled for delivery in 2024 and will undergo required modifications before entering service in 2025. The aircraft will initially operate with a single Economy class layout until they are reconfigured to fully match the onboard experience our customers enjoy in Air Canada’s narrow-body, two-cabin standard at a later date. All eight aircraft will be powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines.