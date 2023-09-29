Aer Lingus Welcomes 2 Millionth Transatlantic Passenger This Year

Aer Lingus has welcomed its 2 millionth passenger to fly Transatlantic with the airline this year.

Natasha Doherty from Kilmacrennan Co. Donegal , made the milestone trip on flight EI 121 from Dublin to Orlando with her partner Redmond Doherty.

Summer 2023 has seen Aer Lingus operate its largest-ever schedule with over 2.25 million seats to North America across 19 direct routes.

These include a new direct service to Cleveland, Ohio which was added to the network in May.

Aer Lingus is the fifth largest European carrier based on the number of seats on offer between the US and Europe and this winter will welcome the restart of flights to Miami from Dublin on 28th October and to Barbados direct from Manchester on 1st November.

The airline will continue to expand in 2024 with new direct service to Denver, Colorado and Minneapolis-St. Paul, bringing the total number of Aer Lingus routes operating between Europe and North America to 21.

To celebrate the 2 millionth passenger milestone, Natasha was surprised at check-in with a complimentary upgrade to Business Class for herself and her partner on their flight from Dublin to Orlando today.

Susanne Carberry, Aer Lingus Chief Customer Officer said:

“We are delighted to welcome Natasha and Redmond on board Aer Lingus and celebrate our two millionth transatlantic passenger so far this year. This represents a significant milestone for Aer Lingus, following our largest ever transatlantic schedule this summer.

Over the past 10 years we have grown our transatlantic network from 6 routes to 19 in 2023, including adding new direct services from Manchester to North America.”

Commenting today, Natasha said:

“It was such a dream come true to find out at check-in that we have been upgraded to Business class on our flight to Orlando!

We’re off on our honeymoon and this is the perfect start. Thanks so much Aer Lingus for this wonderful memory!”