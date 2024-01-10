Aer Lingus Unveils 2024 Travel Trends in Final Call for January Sale – Ending Midnight Monday

Over 60% of Irish adults jetted off for two or more holidays abroad in 2023, and this trend is set to continue in 2024, according to the latest travel trend research from Aer Lingus, unveiled during their January sale, concluding at midnight on Monday 15th January*. With over 4 million discounted seats available on 2024 flights, including up to 25% off flights to Europe and the UK, and North American flights starting at just €179 each way, the allure of travel remains strong.

New Year’s resolutions for 63% of those surveyed include a distinct focus on travel, ranking alongside health and financial goals.

Top European destinations for 2024 include Spain (60%), Portugal (30%), and France (26%), with Aer Lingus introducing new routes to Crete, Sicily, and Turkey to meet the growing interest in exploring new locales.

In North America, the top destinations for 2024 are New York (61%), followed by Florida (29%) and Boston (21%).

Leisure takes precedence for 57% of respondents, followed by visiting friends or family (16%) and seeking adventure (15%).

Anticipated activities for 2024 travel include lounging at the beach (55%) and city exploration (53%), with a notable preference for spontaneity, as 57% of travellers favour self-guided and impromptu experiences.

Recommendations from friends and family (54%) top the list as sources of travel inspiration, followed by Instagram (30%) and review websites (28%). Social media, particularly TikTok (39%) and Instagram (38%), plays a more significant role for Gen Z travellers, with women showing higher engagement.

Loyalty programs and airline rewards influence nearly one-fifth of respondents in their travel booking decisions.

When it comes to deciding factors for travel, cost is the primary consideration for 36% of respondents, followed by the desire for sunshine (24%) and the appeal of the destination (17%). Interestingly, cost is less of a concern for those aged 65 and older, influencing only 13% of travellers in this age group, compared to 35% for younger demographics.

