Aer Lingus Posts Quarterly Profit of €92m; but Pilot Dispute Likely to Deliver a €55m Hit

Aer Lingus has posted an operating profit of €92m for the second quarter of this year.

While that figure was up from an operating loss of €82m for the first three months of this year, it was down by €29m when measures on a year-on-year basis.

Aer Lingus’ latest quarterly financial results – published by parent group IAG – also highlight a €55m approximate financial cost directly caused by the loss of business due to the high profile pilots dispute in July.

Aer Lingus said it is assessing the implications of the financial damage caused by the dispute in the context of the current competitive environment and the passenger cap at Dublin Airport. This will include a review of the weaker parts of the airline’s network and its cost base.