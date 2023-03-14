Emirates Extends Title Sponsorship of FA Cup for 4 More Seasons

Emirates has signed a new 4-year partnership with the (English) Football Association, which will see its title sponsorship of the FA Cup extended to the 2028/29 season.

The sponsorship began in 2015.The new agreement between The FA and Emirates includes creating exciting opportunities for fans around the world to engage with the Emirates FA Cup over the coming seasons, including an annual international Emirates FA Cup Trophy Tour.

During the partnership, thousands of fans have had the chance to see the competition’s famous trophy in person, with tours to Ghana, Kenya, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and the US, which were all supported by Emirates.

Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline, said: “Over the years, the Emirates FA Cup has provided so many unforgettable sporting moments and brought communities together through the power of football. We remain incredibly proud of our long-standing partnership with The FA, and with this prestigious and historic tournament that is loved by football fans worldwide. This is a commitment that underscores our dedication to supporting football at all levels, and we look forward to connecting even more fans from around the globe to their favourite teams, so that they too can experience the magic of the Emirates FA Cup.”

Mark Bullingham, FA Chief Executive, said: “Emirates has been a valued partner of the FA Cup for almost a decade, and we are delighted to be extending our relationship once again. Our partnership has gone from strength to strength over the years and their commitment to the world’s most iconic domestic cup competition during that time has greatly benefitted the English game. Their global reach continues to help us share the magic of the cup and its unique stories with fans around the world, and their ongoing investment into the Emirates FA Cup helps us to provide vital funding across all levels of English football.”